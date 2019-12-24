Temperatures on Christmas Day to climb into the 50s

If we can't enjoy a white Christmas, we might as well bask in warm temperatures.

In Lincoln, it's expected to climb to 53 degrees Wednesday, extending to eight the streak of above-average days.

Even warmer temperatures — think 60s — are expected across Southeast Nebraska and southeast to the Kansas City area.

The average high in Lincoln on Christmas Day is 36 degrees. The record high of 65 degrees was recorded in 1889.

For December, temperatures in Lincoln are running nearly 5 degrees above average, dooming chances for a white Christmas.

According to the National Weather Service, Lincoln has enjoyed a white Christmas — defined as 1 inch or more of snow on the ground — 23 times in the last 71 years.

So far this month, the Lincoln Airport has received 1.8 inches of snow, all before Dec. 16.

The next chance of snow is this weekend, with a weather system expected to deliver rain Friday night, with precipitation possibly changing to snow Saturday.

As of Tuesday, forecasters said there were too many variables to accurately predict the storm's severity but advised those traveling this weekend to stay up to date on the forecast.

Temperatures will slowly normalize over the rest of the week, with Lincoln expected to reach the mid-40s Thursday, Friday and Saturday, with temperatures likely staying in the 30s Sunday.

