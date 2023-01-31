Tell us about your business anniversaries, honors

Directions, a special insert to be delivered to subscribers Feb. 26, will focus on past and future business and community growth and other progressive changes.

We would like you to help us define and report Lincoln's progress.

Here are two ways.

HAPPY ANNIVERSARY!

Is your company, business, office or agency celebrating an anniversary in 2023? If the anniversary is divisible by 5 or 10 (e.g., 25th or 30th), we encourage you to share that news with our readers. In 100 words or less, tell us what your company does; when, where and by whom it was founded; how many people work there; and its website. Include your name and position (for publication) and a phone number (not for publication).

AWARD WINNERS

Was your business or one or more of your employees or bosses honored in 2022 among the best in the state, region or nation? In 100 words or less, tell us about the honor. Include your name and position (for publication) and phone number (not for publication). An online source for documenting the honor would be helpful.

Email your responses to citydesk@journalstar.com with "Directions" in the subject line. Deadline is Feb. 10.

Questions? Contact Todd Henrichs, 402-473-7468, or thenrichs@journalstar.com.

