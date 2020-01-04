Teen who is allergic to almost everything keeps moving forward

When her allergies are triggered, hives start spreading on her body, causing burning and itchy sensations. She also goes into anaphylactic shock, which causes her blood pressure to drop and her face and throat to swell up, making it hard for her to breathe. She also experiences chest pain throughout her reactions.

The first severe reactions started early on during her freshman year at Waverly in 2015, when she went into anaphylactic shock and was rushed to the emergency room on several occasions.

"I didn't know what was happening," Messman said. "I was scared, and I couldn't breathe. And I wanted to know what was going on with me."