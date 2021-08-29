Tecumseh woman known for giving Christmas cookies dies with 25 dozen made; friends help decorate, Dec. 19, 2019

“They are together in Heaven and in Green Lake,” she wrote.

Bob found copies of the letter on his mom’s kitchen table, next to her devotionals. Tuesday night, her friends folded those letters and addressed the many envelopes. Bob's Aunt Sarah brought over a stamp pad to decorate them and they tucked a typed note inside explaining that Sally was gone for those who might not have heard the news. Please know that she valued her friendships with all of you. Please keep her in your memory ...

The house in Tecumseh was full of helpers. They frosted the cut-out sugar cookies with the white frosting Sally had mixed up and when that ran out, they made more — Sandy had the recipe.

They shook loads of colored sugar and sprinkles on top of the stars and bells and tiny trees, just the way Annie had always done.

Sally had minor surgery in early December and hadn’t gotten around to making as many cookies as she usually did, Bob said.

But there were enough to fill four big, green tubs to take to the church Sally loved, in the town she loved, that loved her and her family back.

School will get out early Friday. The church is preparing for hundreds of mourners.