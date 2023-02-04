At just 27, one might question if Daniel Ikpeama can truly relate to the life crossroad his character is navigating in Stephen Sondheim's timeless classic, "Company."

Ikpeama laughs and comes forth with a self-deprecating response that wins the room and his credibility.

"I like to think that I am an old soul at times," he says. "Maybe too much at times."

No one will ever mistake 27 laps around the sun with being old. Ikpeama, the St. Louis native who arrived at Union College a decade ago and quickly decided that Lincoln would become his permanent home, might have a maturity level beyond those in his peer group, but old he is not.

Still, he finds himself right at home on the TADA Theatre stage, where navigating the path to middle age -- and doing so alone, without a life partner.

He is playing the part of Robert, a sworn bachelor who is questioning his lot in life while celebrating his 35th birthday with a group of married friends in Manhattan, New York.

When Sondheim wrote the musical, which premiered on Broadway in 1970, turning 35 was just a kidney stone's throw from being considered over the hill.

The bar has moved in the 53 years since its debut -- 35 is still considered relatively young (heck, look at the 45-year-old Tom Brady, who was still slinging passes in the National Football League) -- but the Sondheim's message, and this musical remain relevant, Ikpeama says.

"I think it really holds up," he said. "The way it was written is very timeless. It’ll be around for much, much, much, much longer. ... Yes, 53 years ago, they might have played it differently, but even now it’s still pretty accurate."

"… it does a great job of examining relationships in a way that’s true."

"Company," which was nominated for 14 Tony Awards and won six in 1970, was among the first Broadway musicals to deal with contemporary dating, marriage, and divorce.

As Sondheim wrote in his 2010 book, "Finishing the Hat," "Company" is about "the challenge of maintaining relationships in a society becoming increasingly depersonalized."

Technology and the power of the social media have created a slippery slope when you consider they have the power to both initiate relationships as well as team them apart.

Maybe that wasn't the case in 1970, but there were still obstacles -- from egos to the climbing of corporate ladders to sordid same old temptations -- that had the potential to create marital challenges.

The mechanism may have changed, but human nature -- and the ability to screw things up -- haven't. The struggle is real.

And that's what Bob Rooks is trying to bring out in his direction of "Company."

"It’s about hope and making a real connection," he said. "As the musical points out, that is the key to being alive. Talk about a musical that's only grown more relevant with time."

It centers on the 35th birthday of Robert, referred to as Bobby by his friends, who throw him a surprise party. The musical is a series of comedic vignettes that offer so much poignancy in relationships and the way people approach them.

"From a personal standpoint, I resonate deeply with Bobby – just the way that he interacts with his environment, the way that he is there for his friends, the way that he is excited to be around them, but also is separate," Ikpeama said.

Bobby's friends matter most to him, but he has no intention of emulating them by jumping into marriage. If he were to ever get hitched, it would be on his own terms.

"He’s kind of his own person," Ikpeama said. "He reminds me a lot of my time before I got married, the way that I saw marriage and the way that I saw myself and opportunities."

Ikpeama, who works with musical students while working on his vocal performance doctorate at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, followed his own path and got married in October. It provides him with another layer of context and perspective that has prepared him for this part.

"I bring my own experience as a single person who considered marriage and ended up being married," said Ikpeama, who made his community theater debut in Lincoln by being cast in TADA's production of "Rent" last summer. "My own experiences relate with multiple characters in this show."

If You Go "Company" by Stephen Sondheim Where: TADA Theatre, 701 P St. When: Thursday thru Feb. 26. Check website for times and dates. Cast: Anna Christy, Daniel Ikpeama, Matthew Kischer, Paula Kaslon, Bill Maltas , Kelsey Knofczynski, John Schnoor, Julie White, Jared Hiscock, Cris Rook, Harold Scott, Katherine Bogen, Jamie Luedtke and Laura Linder. Information: www.tadatheatre.info

As a bonus is the fact that it came from Sondheim's brain, which means there are no wasted syllables. Every line and every lyric has been painstakingly considered before included into the script.

"He wants you to know what’s going on musically and how it interacts with the whole show," Ikpeama said.

Or in the case of "Company" and Bobby, how it interacts with life.

