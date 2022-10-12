TADA Theater bringing 'Godspell' back to Lincoln

When "Godspell" found its way to an off-Broadway stage in May 1971, America — in the midst of a war in Vietnam and on the heels of the tumultuous 1960s — was on fire.

The country needed reasons for hope.

And that's what this musical was meant to provide. Set in a park filled with people of all shapes, sizes and creeds, a man appears among them and begins to share important stories and tales that change their lives as they learn lessons of kindness, tolerance and love.

The man, of course, was Jesus Christ.

It seems fitting that 50 years later, the TADA Theatre will raise the curtain on the Tony Award-winning musical Thursday. The show will run through Oct. 30.

"It's about anyone with a struggle and firm beliefs who wants to make the world better and more peaceful place," said Bob Rook, TADA's artistic director and the director of this production. "That's something that seems very current right now each night on the news.

"This production has poignancy, a great deal of comedy and of course, stellar music."

TADA will present a new adaptation of the timeless musical that features iconic songs — "Day By Day" climbed to No. 13 on the Billboard charts in 1972 — from three-time Grammy- and Academy Award-winner Stephen Schwartz, the genius behind the Broadway blockbusters "Wicked" and "Pippin." Schwartz has composed a variety of new arrangements for this production.

And the arrangement has been embraced by a cast that features John Schnoor playing the role of Jesus.

"I cannot stress enough how wonderful this cast is," Schnoor said. "Rehearsals have been great. We’ve been running through the show and everyone is bringing it.

Actress Bonnie Bouc plays the role of Judas, while the rest of the cast features Zachary Allen, Judy Anderson, Anna Christy, Kelsey Knofczynski, Jaclyn Manning, Amber Nore, Julia Stubblefield and Jeff Woodcock.

TADA Theatre is located in the Historic Haymarket District at 701 P St. Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays and 2 p.m. on Sundays.