Tabitha announced Monday that due to a financial shortfall, it is making cuts to its Meals on Wheels program.
The nonprofit agency that provides care and services to seniors said in a news release that starting July 1, it will no longer provide meal deliveries on weekends. Weekday deliveries will continue.
Tabitha said in the release that this year alone, the Meals on Wheels program will have a deficit of at least $800,000, and both charitable donations and volunteer participation have drastically declined recently due to economic uncertainty, while the price of food has increased.
Tabitha also said it will institute eligibility requirements for the program, which will, among other criteria, require recipients to be at least 60 years old and also be unable to shop for or prepare meals and have no available assistance to help with those tasks.
Tabitha President & CEO Christie Hinrichs said in the news release that the organization is facing a $4 million overall shortfall this year between what it costs to provide its various services and what it receives in government reimbursement.
"We are committed to and are helping impacted clients find alternative resources," Hinrichs said. "The community can help by imploring Nebraska Congressmen and state senators to provide proper funding and programs for seniors."
She also encouraged people to donate time and money to Tabitha, which has run the Meals on Wheels program for 56 years, delivering more than 5 million meals during that time.
