Tabitha housing project to unite seniors, students under one roof in central Lincoln

Since 1886, Tabitha has built and strengthened community partnerships to meet current and future needs.

The visionary senior care provider supports seniors and families across 25 counties. It has a solid history of addressing gaps in the community and filling them.

The latest proposal by the Lincoln-based institution is one of its boldest and most courageous: Tabitha plans to build the first-of-its-kind intergenerational housing community for at least 100 seniors (ages 65 and over) and about 20 students enrolled at the nearby Bryan College of Health Sciences. The proposed community is an estimated $22.6 million project that is planned to occupy what is now greenspace on the southwest corner of Tabitha’s main campus at 48th and L streets.

“This will be independent living for active adults, and an opportunity for young students to be their neighbors and to interact with them,” said Christie Hinrichs, president and CEO of Tabitha. The four-story building will have 128 units.

Fundraising

The Tabitha Foundation has initiated a two-phase fundraising campaign to raise $12.5 million, with $5 million secured to fund the beginning of construction, and $7.5 million in fundraising to continue as construction is underway. Fundraising began in earnest in late April, she said.