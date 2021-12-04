Syracuse community welcomes home fire chief after injury, months in hospital

Reisdorff said its been uplifting to see the community come together and support Fass, his wife, Amanda, and their three kids over the past few months. In addition to daily encouragement, community members have donated meals, taken care of the family's farm and completed renovations at their home to make it handicap accessible.

"Small towns are like that," said fellow volunteer firefighter Schuylar Argo. "Anytime they've needed something, we've tried to help them out and others have as well. He's our brother. No matter what, we're going to be there for him."

Kody Cardinal, who is also a member of the volunteer fire department, said it was good to see Fass in person for the first time since the incident.

"I think it's a huge step now that he's home and not just laying in a hospital bed," Cardinal said. "He looks good — smiling, giving thumbs up, laughing. He's a fighter."

Reisdorff said Fass will need continued in-home care with the help of his wife, but he should continue to get stronger in the coming months and years.