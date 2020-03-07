Swapping plastic for the real deal: Lincoln Children's Museum now serves food

Visitors can now stop pretending to eat plastic food at the Lincoln Children's Museum, and trade it in for a slice of pizza or a soft drink.
Kazoo's U-Stop Cafe officially opened inside the museum Saturday, offering visitors and kids another place to explore.
Museum officials hope the cafe will give families the opportunity to make their visit a full-day experience.
"When we were talking about this a couple years ago, we wanted to focus on making things easier for families and strengthening the connection between us and the community," said executive director Tara Knuth.
That's why, according to Knuth, the museum wanted to partner with U-Stop.
"Since they've been a part of the Lincoln community for so long, it was an opportunity we couldn't pass up," she said.
U-Stop CEO Chad Wollan said the cafe was a chance for U-Stop to interact with the community on an educational and playful level.
"Getting involved with this was an easy decision," he said.
The cafe had a soft opening about a month ago, and the quaint section of the fun-packed museum has seen tons of business since then, giving the museum another revenue stream.
"The great thing is it's not just snacks, and it's all healthy food," Knuth said.
As small children careened through the different exhibits on the third floor Saturday — where Kazoo's U-Stop Cafe is nestled — museum spokesperson Aftan Reinsch said visitors and members aren't the only ones that will benefit from the addition.
"We can now offer more to the kids camps that come and visit us, making it easier for them to spend the day here and get even more out of the experience," he said
Pizza and hot dogs went down easy as visitors were offered the chance to make decisions on what should be on the menu during Saturday's grand opening.
"I still have parents walk up and be surprised that it's not plastic," Knuth said. "But it's considerably more delicious."
