Swapping plastic for the real deal: Lincoln Children's Museum now serves food

Visitors can now stop pretending to eat plastic food at the Lincoln Children's Museum, and trade it in for a slice of pizza or a soft drink.

Kazoo's U-Stop Cafe officially opened inside the museum Saturday, offering visitors and kids another place to explore.

Museum officials hope the cafe will give families the opportunity to make their visit a full-day experience.

"When we were talking about this a couple years ago, we wanted to focus on making things easier for families and strengthening the connection between us and the community," said executive director Tara Knuth.

That's why, according to Knuth, the museum wanted to partner with U-Stop.

"Since they've been a part of the Lincoln community for so long, it was an opportunity we couldn't pass up," she said.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

U-Stop CEO Chad Wollan said the cafe was a chance for U-Stop to interact with the community on an educational and playful level.

"Getting involved with this was an easy decision," he said.

The cafe had a soft opening about a month ago, and the quaint section of the fun-packed museum has seen tons of business since then, giving the museum another revenue stream.