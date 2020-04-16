Suspect shot in confrontation with Nucholls County Sheriff's Deputy

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Nebraska State Patrol is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Deweese on Thursday.

The incident involved a Nuckolls County Sheriff's Deputy and Wesley Blessing, a suspect who had been sought by multiple law-enforcement agencies this week.

At about 4 p.m., the deputy responded to a 911 call that Blessing, a suspect of a prior investigation in Clay County, was in Deweese.

Blessing, 44, of Hastings was observed with a handgun. During the confrontation, he was shot by the sheriff's deputy.

Troopers and other law enforcement officers quickly arrived on the scene to render medical aid. Blessing was transported to Mary Lanning Hospital in Hastings with serious injuries. He has since been transported to Bryan Health West Campus in Lincoln.

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office has requested that the Nebraska State Patrol conduct an investigation into the officer-involved shooting. The prior incidents remain under investigation by the Clay County Sheriff’s Office.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0