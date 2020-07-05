Survey of Lincoln immigrant population shows opportunities and setbacks

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A survey conducted by the city of Lincoln's New Americans Task Force found both encouraging signs and significant barriers for Lincoln's immigrant and refugee communities.

Lee Kreimer, co-chair of the NATF and programs manager of the Asian Community and Cultural Center, said the survey's findings will be useful in creating new programs and finding new ways to serve the immigrant community.

The survey, which had more than 500 respondents, found that one in five immigrants who came to Lincoln arrived with a bachelor's or advanced degree from abroad. The majority of respondents were employed, but many reported that they had been previously trained to do more complex work than the job they do in Lincoln. One third of respondents work only part time, but 80% of those respondents reported a desire for full-time work.

There are many barriers that prevent Lincoln immigrants from reaching their full employment potential, Kreimer said. In addition to difficulties in transferring credentials, she said, the language barrier can make it impossible for immigrants to find work in their former fields.

"Folks may be 100% ready to work in their field, but they don't have the English skills to jump into an office in Nebraska," she said.