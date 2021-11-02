 Skip to main content
Supermarket sweet: Lincoln 4-year-old celebrates birthday at Russ's Market
Supermarket sweet: Lincoln 4-year-old celebrates birthday at Russ's Market

  Updated
Keegan Roy

Keegan Roy, 4, celebrated his birthday Monday at the Russ's Market in Havelock, dressed just like an employee.

 Courtesy photo

Keegan Roy's fourth birthday had it all: presents, cake and definitely plenty of that sweet birthday attention.

He didn't want to go to the park or have a themed party at home for his birthday — he wanted to go to the grocery store.

Keegan celebrated his birthday Monday at the Russ's Market in Havelock, dressed like an employee, with a red apron and name tag.

He browsed the large selection in the warm deli and enjoyed a picnic of sorts at the tables inside the store before starting to shop.

Keegan glided down the aisles with his own miniature shopping cart, grabbing anything his heart desired — mom and dad couldn't say no on his big day.

Once he finished shopping, he bagged up blueberries, Oreos, gravy and a Sharpie, along with the rest of his groceries.

Keegan wasn't the first of his family to bag groceries at a Russ's Market. His dad, Matt Roy, got his first job as a teenager bagging groceries at the same Havelock location.

Keegan Roy

Keegan Roy celebrated his fourth birthday at the Havelock location of Russ's Market, where he got to shop for his own groceries.

While it may have been a party others wouldn't have thought of, it was exactly what Keegan wanted, said his mom, Stephanie Roy.

Grocery shopping is something Keegan has always enjoyed doing, whether it's with his parents or playing in the grocery store display at the Lincoln Children's Museum.

"Keegan just loved it," his mom said. "Customers would notice him and he'd just smile and wave." 

Russ's Market has already offered Keegan a job and his very own employee polo, Stephanie said. Although the job offer will have to wait a few years, Keegan will also get a tour behind the scenes at Russ's Market.

"It was so fun to think outside of the box of just the traditional birthday parties," Stephanie said. "I think it ended up being pretty successful."

Reach the writer at jebbers@journalstar.com

