Supermarket sweet: Lincoln 4-year-old celebrates birthday at Russ's Market

Keegan Roy's fourth birthday had it all: presents, cake and definitely plenty of that sweet birthday attention.

He didn't want to go to the park or have a themed party at home for his birthday — he wanted to go to the grocery store.

Keegan celebrated his birthday Monday at the Russ's Market in Havelock, dressed like an employee, with a red apron and name tag.

He browsed the large selection in the warm deli and enjoyed a picnic of sorts at the tables inside the store before starting to shop.

Keegan glided down the aisles with his own miniature shopping cart, grabbing anything his heart desired — mom and dad couldn't say no on his big day.

Once he finished shopping, he bagged up blueberries, Oreos, gravy and a Sharpie, along with the rest of his groceries.

Keegan wasn't the first of his family to bag groceries at a Russ's Market. His dad, Matt Roy, got his first job as a teenager bagging groceries at the same Havelock location.

While it may have been a party others wouldn't have thought of, it was exactly what Keegan wanted, said his mom, Stephanie Roy.