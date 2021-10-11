Superior organization to deliver hundreds of toys to Lincoln children

A Superior-based nonprofit is set to deliver hundreds of toys to homeless and foster children in Lincoln this holiday season.
Ambassadors of Kindness Inc. is on track to donate more than 1,000 gifts to underprivileged children in December. More than 400 of those will go to children in Lincoln.
Every toy Ambassadors of Kindness donates is new. So far, the total donation value amounts to about $6,300, founder Brian Splater said.
Splater and his husband adopted their two children out of the foster care system, sparking the idea for Ambassadors of Kindness. The organization officially began in February 2020, but Splater's family first delivered toys to foster children for Christmas in 2019, he said.
Since then, the organization has only grown. Now, it donates more than double the number of gifts than when it first began.
“The numbers show that what we’re doing is not only successful but is changing lives. After this year, we will have helped 2,282 kids," Splater said. "We see how important this has become to more peoples' lives than I ever dreamed it could."
In Lincoln, toys will be given to homeless children at People's City Mission and children at CEDARS, a child service organization.
“Whatever Brian amasses to donate will make a difference in the Christmas of our homeless children and youth and their families,” said Michele Orth, community relations director at People's City Mission.
Ambassadors of Kindness will also donate toys and gifts this year to foster care children in Superior, Hastings and York.
Along with toys, Ambassadors of Kindness will hand out hats, gloves and socks to people of all ages at homeless shelters.
For the children, it isn’t just about toys, Orth said.
“These homeless children may have never unwrapped a new toy, and having their own toy can give a sense of security, ownership, pride and fun,” Orth said.
Come December, Splater and his team will be wrapping and delivering the gifts themselves. Even his children will lend a hand in the process, he said.
"Every year, we let our kids hand out a few gifts. This is really all for them," Splater said.
