Superior family strives to give back to community

Brian Splater didn't let the children of Nebraska go without toys last Christmas, and he's already working on ways to get them toys this coming Christmas — yes, the one that's 10 months from now.
The story starts with a Victorian house tour.
Splater, who lives in a historic Victorian era home in Superior (the "Victorian Capital of Nebraska") with his husband and two kids, took part in the annual Victorian house tour last year. He chose to take the proceeds of the ticket sales and donate the money to a nonprofit, and also called for used toys from the community. In the end, they ended up with more than 200.
But Splater wasn't the one who came up with the toy drive. His kids did.
Dubbed "E and J's Magical Toy Drive," Splater's kids, ages 8 and 6, came up with the idea to pass out toys to children who didn't have any.
"Honest to God, these kids wanted to pass out toys out of the kindness of their hearts," Splater said.
The family gave most of the toys to kids at the Children's Hospital in Omaha, and sent the rest to Toys for Tots in Superior.
Since then, Splater has created his own nonprofit: Ambassadors of Kindness. Building on the momentum from the successful toy drive, Splater has established several initiatives targeting children's issues, homelessness and more.
And he does it all from his home in Superior, which is near the Kansas border and has a population of just under 2,000.
Splater said he focuses on the small things that add up to make a difference.
"On our Facebook page, we even try to show random acts of kindness," he said.
One initiative, Colors for Kids, encourages people to donate used crayons for kids to use.
Focusing on the happiness of other people is something Splater tries to instill in both Ambassadors of Kindness and his children.
"They're already good kids, but I hope they understand how good it feels to help other people," he said.
In just the second month as an organization, Splater has already put into motion a plan to involve the youth of Superior in making their own initiatives to help the community.
Called the Youth Ambassadors Program, kids from 5th through 12th grade can enter their own charitable campaigns and receive support while also being mentored on how to give back. The program aims to ensure that the next generation of Nebraskans will be community focused.
Rodney Deuel, treasurer on the board of directors for Ambassadors of Kindness, said Superior was the perfect place to start this kind of thing.
"But honestly, I'm surprised by this overwhelming response," he said. "People really want to be a part of this."
The retired pharmacist recalled a time when the group heard about a kid who was about to have their birthday, and really wanted dog photos. So, Splater called upon the community to send in photos of everyone's dogs to give to the child. And people went all out.
"(Splater) got tons of pictures, and then bound them and sent them to the child," Deuel said.
Deuel, who thinks Splater has a "heart of gold", likes seeing the nonprofit grow.
"Our next goal is to keep growing and keeping promoting acts of kindness," he said.
Added Splater: "We just got our 501(3)C (nonprofit license), and we want to expand out into the rest of Nebraska. We've got our work cut out for us."
