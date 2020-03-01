Superior family strives to give back to community

Brian Splater didn't let the children of Nebraska go without toys last Christmas, and he's already working on ways to get them toys this coming Christmas — yes, the one that's 10 months from now.

The story starts with a Victorian house tour.

Splater, who lives in a historic Victorian era home in Superior (the "Victorian Capital of Nebraska") with his husband and two kids, took part in the annual Victorian house tour last year. He chose to take the proceeds of the ticket sales and donate the money to a nonprofit, and also called for used toys from the community. In the end, they ended up with more than 200.

But Splater wasn't the one who came up with the toy drive. His kids did.

Dubbed "E and J's Magical Toy Drive," Splater's kids, ages 8 and 6, came up with the idea to pass out toys to children who didn't have any.

"Honest to God, these kids wanted to pass out toys out of the kindness of their hearts," Splater said.

The family gave most of the toys to kids at the Children's Hospital in Omaha, and sent the rest to Toys for Tots in Superior.