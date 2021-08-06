Super Fair cancels ribfest judging, cornhole tourney

Undisclosed medical emergencies caused two national barbecue vendors to drop out of the Lancaster County Super Fair's Ribfest, leading to the cancellation of the judging portion of the event, which continues Friday and Saturday.

Two local vendors — The Venue and Lolo's — were brought in to ensure there was enough food for fairgoers. The plan is to bring Ribfest back next year, said Amy Dickerson, managing director of the Lancaster Event Center.

In addition, the inaugural Lancaster Cornhole tournament has been canceled because of staffing issues.

“We appreciate everyone’s interest in the cornhole tourney and we’ll work on doing something like this in the future," Dickerson said.

Fair officials also announced the center's kids dropoff zones will be closed for the remainder of the fair, which ends Saturday. That decision was made because a number of children younger than 13 were being dropped off without parental supervision, a violation of event center rules.

