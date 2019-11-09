The Sunday Farmers Market at College View is offering three indoor farmers markets, on Nov. 17 and Dec. 1 and 15.
The events from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. will be at Park Centers Banquet Hall, 2608 Park Blvd. With nearly 30 vendors, the markets will offer late-season produce and food and also the opportunity to shop for specialty and gift items.
More information at sundayfarmersmarket.org/holiday-market/.