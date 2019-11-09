{{featured_button_text}}
Holiday Harvest Farmers Market, 12.2

Shoppers browse a variety of stands during the Holiday Harvest Farmers Market at the Park Centers Banquet Hall in 2018.

 EMILY BLOBAUM, Journal Star file photo

The Sunday Farmers Market at College View is offering three indoor farmers markets, on Nov. 17 and Dec. 1 and 15.

The events from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. will be at Park Centers Banquet Hall, 2608 Park Blvd. With nearly 30 vendors, the markets will offer late-season produce and food and also the opportunity to shop for specialty and gift items.

More information at sundayfarmersmarket.org/holiday-market/.

