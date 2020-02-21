Sun Valley Lanes undergoing TV transformation for Sunday's US Open finals

Gregory Moore, senior director of tournament programming for the United States Bowling Congress, said when the lights go on, Sun Valley will look like a bowling arena.

Moore said Sun Valley is one of the smaller venues to host a U.S. Open, but that the Lincoln bowling center is an ideal location.

"It's a great location for the sport itself with the University of Nebraska and the supportive and excited bowling community," he said.

Losito said there are perks to having a smaller facility host the tournament.

"Being in a smaller space actually adds to the atmosphere a little bit," he said. "The spectators are basically right on top of the players, and that's not something you'll get at a larger facility."

Moore said the smaller facility is what drew the tournament to Lincoln.

"It's more difficult for people to experience it up close and personal with the professionals that they idolize if they're watching in a larger facility," he said. "That's one of the reasons why we're here."

Moore said he's impressed with the job Losito and his crew have done.