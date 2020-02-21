Sun Valley Lanes undergoing TV transformation for Sunday's US Open finals

Sun Valley Lanes is getting camera-ready.
Come Sunday, the bowling center will be reframed for the national telecast of the Professional Bowlers Association U.S. Open stepladder finals on Fox.
Sun Valley owner John Losito has been tackling long-term renovations to the west Lincoln facility on top of hosting one of the nation's biggest bowling tournaments and the short-term modifications that came with it.
"Combining this with the expansion has been a bit of a challenge," he said Friday afternoon as preliminary bowling rounds continued to narrow the star-studded field. "But even the contractors have been excited about what was going on, so that helped."
Losito said the lanes familiar to local league and open bowlers will look completely different to those watching on TV this weekend.
"You wouldn't know that you were watching Lincoln, Nebraska, other than some familiar faces you might see in the crowd," he said.
Lanes 25 and 26 will be featured during the live telecast, with chairs and bleachers arranged to put the 260 spectators as close to the action as you'll see anywhere in sports.
Losito said all 260 seats are sold-out.
Additional lighting, audio and LED monitors will give the finals a big-time feel.
Gregory Moore, senior director of tournament programming for the United States Bowling Congress, said when the lights go on, Sun Valley will look like a bowling arena.
You have free articles remaining.
Moore said Sun Valley is one of the smaller venues to host a U.S. Open, but that the Lincoln bowling center is an ideal location.
"It's a great location for the sport itself with the University of Nebraska and the supportive and excited bowling community," he said.
Losito said there are perks to having a smaller facility host the tournament.
"Being in a smaller space actually adds to the atmosphere a little bit," he said. "The spectators are basically right on top of the players, and that's not something you'll get at a larger facility."
Moore said the smaller facility is what drew the tournament to Lincoln.
"It's more difficult for people to experience it up close and personal with the professionals that they idolize if they're watching in a larger facility," he said. "That's one of the reasons why we're here."
Moore said he's impressed with the job Losito and his crew have done.
"This is the place to be," he said. "If I went to a facility like this for every tournament, it would be a privilege."
Photos: Professional bowling at Sun Valley Lanes
Reach the writer at 402-473-7241 or sbernt@journalstar.com