A pair of city-sponsored competitions encouraging interest in reading among residents are set to begin on Friday.

According to a news release from Lincoln City Libraries and the mayor's office, the contests are primarily geared toward Lincoln's younger residents.

The 86th annual Summer Reading Challenge will task them with logging 10 hours of reading, four library visits and completing eight unspecified reading activities. The other contest will grant residents 11 years old or younger the chance to create and submit their own artwork to be potentially featured on the city's official library card, with submissions accepted until 5 p.m. on June 30.

"Kids, grab your crayons and colored pencils, and help us put your art in everyone's wallet," Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird said in the release. "Your artwork could become the first new library card design in 35 years."

Registration for the reading challenge will begin on Friday and end on July 31, with prizes offered to those who register, including a free ticket to a Lincoln Saltdogs baseball game, book bags, raffle tickets for gift cards, coupons and more.

All told, 10,000 children, 2,500 teens and 3,500 adults are expected to participate, according to the release.

