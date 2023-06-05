Tamara Sloan learned early on — most likely while running the Meadowlark Music Festival a lifetime ago — one of Lincoln's truisms: this city loves free music.

If there's music, they will come. They'll even bring their own chairs.

"That's the way it's always been," said Sloan, co-owner of the Mill Coffee & Tea.

In 2017, Sloan recognized she had the venue — an expansive outdoor patio at the Mill's Telegraph District location — and a partnership with neighboring Allo that made it work.

On Wednesday, the 2023 Summer Concert Series: Live at Telegraph kicks off its fifth season — they took a year off for COVID — with performances by AM/FM and Raw Nerve, a local band made up of musical dentists.

"It's completely local," Sloan said.

And it's become popular. The Mill's outdoor patio regularly gets filled to capacity and the area behind the stage, outside the fence on the grass that leads to the parking lot has plenty of traffic, too.

The unofficial headcount has been as many as 700 people — and that's a good way to market both the coffee shop and the Lincoln-based internet and cable television provider.

"What better way to be local than a small free concert on Wednesdays during the summer," said Brad Moline, Allo's president and CEO.

It's another way to bring the community together, Sloan said.

"We'll pull out the grill," Sloan said. "A meal will be anywhere from $10 to $12 ... we try not to overcharge for anything."

Beer, wine and a full bar are also available, with local brewers on hand with their products. All they ask is that patrons don't bring in their own food or drinks.

Both Sloan and Moline give much of the credit to Dave Miller, Allo's director of ethical engagement and resident local music expert.

It's Miller who books all the bands and does all of the concert scheduling.

"That's his jam," said Sloan, noting that Miller has a rich history of playing in rock and bluegrass bands.

"Dave Miller took the idea and made it bigger and better than I could have imagined," said Moline, who once played drums in one of the bands Miller was fronting.

