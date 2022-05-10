Styx, REO Speedwagon and George Thorogood throw crowd-pleasing 'Rock Party' at arena

George Thorogood got the ‘70s-’80s “Rock Party” going at about 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. Just over five hours later, “Renegade” rang through Pinnacle Bank Arena as Styx wrapped up the night of music that gave the audience of 4,200 almost exactly what it came to hear.

That was particularly true from Styx, which, minus a few songs, played the same set, albeit in a slightly different order, that the veteran rockers brought to the arena last year, when its show, like Tuesday’s, was moved inside from Pinewood Bowl.

As was the case last June, Styx was impressive Tuesday, very good, highly professional and fully engaged with each other and the audience. Particularly impressive was Tommy Shaw singing “Blue Collar Man (Long Nights),” a smokin’ version of “Rockin’ The Paradise” and the epic main-set closer “Come Sail Away” that found Lawrence Gowan singing while standing on his keyboard.

Bringing what the audience wanted to hear was acknowledged by REO Speedwagon’s Kevin Cronin, who in introducing “Back on the Road Again” said “We’ve been coming to Lincoln, Nebraska, since the early ‘70s. Every time we’ve come, we’ve brought a big helping of meat and potatoes rock and roll that you love.”

REO, which immediately preceded Styx, did just that by rocking a 95-minute set of hits and a few deep tracks that showed, if nothing else, that, at 70 years old, Cronin is a helluva rock singer, whether he’s leading the band through a high-speed take on “Like You Do,” from 1972’s “R.E.O./T.W.O.” or playing keyboards and nailing the power ballad “Keep on Loving You.”

Styx and REO have been frequent Lincoln visitors over the past 40 years. Thorogood, however, hadn’t played here since the late ‘80s.

So his hourlong opening set brought a fresh blast of blues-drenched rock ‘n’ roll, as he and the Destroyers tore up their best known songs – a slide-guitar greasy cover of Hank Williams’ “Move It On Over,” a thundering take on Bo Diddley’s “Who Do You Love” and a “hangover” pairing of “I Drink Alone” and “One Bourbon, One Scotch, One Beer.”

By the time he wrapped things up with his signature “Bad to the Bone,” my thoughts were it had been far too long since he’d been to Lincoln and he needs to come back and bring his full “Rock Party” ASAP.

