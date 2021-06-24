Styx mixes old songs and new while rocking Pinnacle

Give Styx some serious props for the setlist they performed at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday.
Rather than slog through the hits they’ve played here dozens of times over years, the veteran rock band scattered a handful of songs from its very good new album, “Crash the Crown,” throughout the 100-minute show.
The anthemic “The Fight of Our Lives” started the show, 10 songs later came “Reveries” and the introduction of the album’s producer and co-writer … as a new member of the band.
But Styx didn’t forget what the 3,300 people came to hear, slipping in “The Grand Illusion” and the signature ballad “Lady” between the two new numbers.
As he prepared to sing “Lady,” Lawrence Gowan addressed the audience with a fresh twist on the “it’s great to be back after a year off” banter:
“It sounds and looks like you remember how to do this very well. We don’t need to have a tutorial. And you’ve forgotten how to use your chairs. Let’s go.”
Another new song turned up when Tommy Shaw strapped on an acoustic guitar that provides the rhythmic for the optimistic call to arms “Sound The Alarm.”
“You know how weird it is to play songs you’ve been doing for 40 years and then play one you’ve never played for people?” Shaw asked, then launched into “Crystal Ball,” a mere 45 years old.
“Crystal Ball” kicked off a run to the finish that built with an energetic “Rockin’ The Paradise,” ended the set with a pair of sing-a-longs — a breakdown of “Too Much Time on My Hands” and a dramatic take on “Come Sail Away.”
Then came the encore of “Mr. Roboto” and “Renegade.”
That combination — and a very tight performance sent the crowd out of the arena satisfied.
The show, opened with a solid set of melodic rock from Collective Soul, was moved into the arena from Pinewood Bowl because of the inclement weather that brought lightning and flooding to the area.
“it’s a little sweeter inside here tonight,” Shaw quipped after the first song.
The change of venue didn’t put a damper on the show. The stage and set looked good in the arena. The sound was superb and the crowd was big enough to fill the arena floor and part of the lower bowl, making it feel like a big show.
The move made Thursday’s show the first concert held in the arena since March 2020.
That, I can attest, made the arena feel far different than my previous two visits — to get the vaccination that, along with thousands of others, made it possible for concerts to return.