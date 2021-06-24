Styx mixes old songs and new while rocking Pinnacle

Give Styx some serious props for the setlist they performed at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday.

Rather than slog through the hits they’ve played here dozens of times over years, the veteran rock band scattered a handful of songs from its very good new album, “Crash the Crown,” throughout the 100-minute show.

The anthemic “The Fight of Our Lives” started the show, 10 songs later came “Reveries” and the introduction of the album’s producer and co-writer … as a new member of the band.

But Styx didn’t forget what the 3,300 people came to hear, slipping in “The Grand Illusion” and the signature ballad “Lady” between the two new numbers.

As he prepared to sing “Lady,” Lawrence Gowan addressed the audience with a fresh twist on the “it’s great to be back after a year off” banter:

“It sounds and looks like you remember how to do this very well. We don’t need to have a tutorial. And you’ve forgotten how to use your chairs. Let’s go.”

Another new song turned up when Tommy Shaw strapped on an acoustic guitar that provides the rhythmic for the optimistic call to arms “Sound The Alarm.”