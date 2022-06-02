 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick featured

Students, Lincoln law enforcement officers work to bridge the gap

  • 0
Bridging the Gap, 6.1

Lincoln Police Officer and crime scene investigator Jason Hellmuth talks to students about the department's crime scene van during Bridging the Gap, an event that was two years in the making.

 JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star

An unlikely group that gathered inside what was once Champion’s Fun Center spent a good part of Wednesday trying to get beyond the misconceptions and biases to the heart of the matter.

And that, Bill Michener will tell you, is this: We are all human.

Bridging the Gap, 6.1

Ahmed Babiker, 14, inspects a Lincoln Police crime scene investigation van on Wednesday during Bridging the Gap, an event designed to allow kids and law enforcement officers to get to know and trust one another.

Some of those in the building Wednesday were sheriff’s deputies, a few were police officers, about 30 were middle and high school students and some were the adults who create safe spaces for those kids.

They came together to start talking, to listen rather than presume what’s in another’s heart or mind and maybe, said Michener, CEO of the after-school program Lighthouse, find some common ground.

“I wouldn’t be anywhere else,” said Lancaster County Sheriff’s Capt. John Vik.

It’s crucial, he said, to help kids understand what police do, but also for police to understand what’s in the minds of young people.

The kids — from El Centro de las Americas, the Malone Center, Lighthouse and Waverly schools — chose the name of the event, Bridging the Gap.

People are also reading…

Although the Malone Center has a program where officers come to do activities with students, this event — two years in the making — is the first time the groups serving young people have worked together with police to start a conversation.

The idea arose before the pandemic, which put things on hold. Then the civil unrest following the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police pushed them forward.

“Lots of the things that happened heightened the breakdown of that relationship (between police and young people),” Michener said.

City Hall: New hire says empathy at heart of making city a more diverse, inclusive workforce
Protective custody unit for intoxicated people will no longer contract with law enforcement

Wednesday was an attempt to begin building relationships.

Students and deputies paired off for a question-and-answer exercise. They were simple questions: What’s your favorite food? Your hobbies? But to guess the answers, they had to ask each other questions.

That, Michener said, addresses the assumptions each might have about the books or TV shows or snacks the other prefers. Take that idea — asking questions, not presuming — to a bigger scale, and it can begin to chip away at the biases, he said.

Organizers wanted to give young people a voice. They also wanted to give officers a chance to help young people understand what they do.

Sheriff’s deputies brought training videos on handling crisis situations. Students got to role play with those videos – putting themselves in officers’ shoes, in an office building with a gunman, making the decisions themselves.

“Our goal here is really to expose these students to some of the decisions law enforcement officers have to make and how quickly they have to make them,” Vik said.

Middle schoolers Justice Buchanan, Jashawn Fuller and Dyonte Jackson thought the simulation was pretty cool. Eye-opening. One of them hesitated playing the role of an officer. Another fired.

Bridging the Gap, 6.1

Lincoln Police Officer and crime scene investigator Jason Hellmuth talks about using various lights during an exercise Wednesday at Bridging the Gap, an event designed to allow kids and law enforcement officers to get to know and trust one another.

Aleshia Rutt, a Waverly student, talked the gunman down.

“I think it’s really interesting,” she said of the event. “It’s changed my perception. They go through way more in a day than I thought they did.”

Lincoln police let students explore the crime scene van.

And while students waited their turn, they talked — and listened.

Officer Joe Fisher, a resource officer at Lincoln Southeast High School, talked about what he’s learned about other cultures, how he tries not to impose his culture on others, how he wishes people would stop judging others.

A group of students were hesitant to speak up, so their leaders did. A youth coordinator at El Centro said some of her students get nervous around police. To begin to break down those barriers, she said, police should come to them, at the center where they hang out.

Matt Baker, who isn’t an officer but runs LPD's gang prevention program, said coming once is one thing, showing up regularly is another.

“Go once and they might see you and not understand why you’re there. If you go every Tuesday ... you start to build credibility.”

Family Resource Center planned to help Lancaster County families facing mental health and other challenges
The Fish Farm — surrounded by wilderness — a focal point of an ongoing controversy in Lincoln

One of the challenges, he said, is that both sides are sometimes unwilling to listen to what the other side is saying.

It takes time to get to the conversations that matter, but the officers he works with really do care, Baker said.

“There are challenges in the community, but there are cops that want to do the right thing,” he said.

And the community, he told the group of students, has to be involved.

“It’s important to be part of the solution,” he said. “If we aren’t actively trying to be part of the solution what are we doing?”

Reach the writer at 402-473-7226 or mreist@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSreist

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Local government reporter

Margaret Reist is a recovering education reporter now writing about local and county government and the people who live in the city where she was born and raised.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Scientists are closer to understanding why yawns are contagious

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News