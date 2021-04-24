Student-led team preps for NASA satellite program with balloon launch

The payloads attached to the balloons included sensors, trackers and different items the team hoped would measure the effects of the upper atmosphere.

The Big Red Satellite team will eventually build a CubeSat, a small, tissue box-sized satellite that they will use to test a new type of solar cell.

The team is one of 14 that have been selected to launch research satellites through NASA that will fly as auxiliary payloads aboard rockets between 2022 and 2025. This is the first time a Nebraska team has been selected for the CubeSat program.

“We are so excited that these folks today are leading the way for Nebraska,” U.S. Rep. Don Bacon told the crowd. "The first team at NASA to be able to do this for Nebraska."

The experience from the balloon launch will help the team's future work, said Big Red Satellite Team president Elsa Meyer, an eighth grade homeschool student from Lincoln.

“This project will help us get more experience before we start on our CubeSat,“ she said. “While it's not a satellite and it's not going into space, it will help us get a lot of experience that will help us.”