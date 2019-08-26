The Lincoln area has so far missed out on most of the severe weather that struck parts of Nebraska on Monday morning.
The storms that rolled into the area after 6 a.m. produced some impressive thunder and lightning but little rain and no high winds. As of 9 a.m., the Lincoln Airport had recorded only 0.29 of an inch of rain.
The rain had one casualty: the annual Lincoln Public Schools' field trip to the Lincoln Saltdogs game. LPS said the field trip won't be rescheduled.
Most of the worst storms stayed either south or west of the Capital City. Parts of Gage, Jefferson and Pawnee counties were in a severe thunderstorm warning until 9:15 a.m., with the National Weather Service reporting that 60 mile-per-hour winds and ping pong ball-sized hail was possible.
Farther west, the National Weather Service reported urban flooding had occurred in and around Grand Island after severe thunderstorms rolled through the area earlier Monday.
Some urban flooding occurring around Grand Island and the Nebraska State Fair this morning. The good news is little to no rain is expected through Thursday. https://t.co/9zvdV4Uzb2— NWS Hastings (@NWSHastings) August 26, 2019
The Weather Service said strong storms were possible in the Lincoln area until about noon, with rain possible until late afternoon. Forecasts were calling for up to an inch of rain by the end of the day.