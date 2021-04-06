 Skip to main content
Strong storm moved through parts of Lincoln
This is the terrifying moment a tree was set on FIRE after being hit by a lightning bolt, just three feet from where a family stood in their garden. Monica Capen, 47, was filming the storm outside her parents' home in Climax, North Carolina, USA when a bolt caught a tree closer than she expected on March 27. A flash of orange and red suddenly bursts into shot as the lightning bolt hits the tree, setting it alight for a brief moment and burning the wood.

The National Weather Service said a strong thunderstorm was headed for Lincoln as of 8 a.m.

At 7:50 a.m., radar showed the storm was about 15 miles southwest of Lincoln, moving northeast at 30 mph.

A severe thunderstorm warning was issued for parts of several counties, including southwest Lancaster County, but it expired as of 7:45 a.m.

The weather service said the storm could produce nickel-sized hail and wind gusts of 50-55 mph. Significant lightning also was reported.

Lincoln's forecast for Tuesday calls for chances of rain throughout the day.

