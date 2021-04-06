Strong storm moved through parts of Lincoln

The National Weather Service said a strong thunderstorm was headed for Lincoln as of 8 a.m.

At 7:50 a.m., radar showed the storm was about 15 miles southwest of Lincoln, moving northeast at 30 mph.

A severe thunderstorm warning was issued for parts of several counties, including southwest Lancaster County, but it expired as of 7:45 a.m.

The weather service said the storm could produce nickel-sized hail and wind gusts of 50-55 mph. Significant lightning also was reported.

Lincoln's forecast for Tuesday calls for chances of rain throughout the day.

