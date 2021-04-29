Stretch of South 84th near Moore Middle School reopening three weeks earlier than planned

A section of South 84th Street closed for a widening project is set to reopen Thursday, three weeks earlier than planned.

84th Street between Amber Hill and Dunrovin roads was closed April 19 as workers widened the stretch to accommodate a raised center median on both sides of the railroad crossing. Sidewalks were also revamped to meet American with Disabilities Act standards.

The improvements were aimed at lessening the inconvenience for drivers accessing Moore Middle School, which is just south of the railroad crossing at 84th and Yankee Woods Drive.

The project was originally scheduled to be completed by May 21, according to the city's roads department.

