 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Stretch of South 84th near Moore Middle School reopening three weeks earlier than planned
0 comments

Stretch of South 84th near Moore Middle School reopening three weeks earlier than planned

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

A section of South 84th Street closed for a widening project is set to reopen Thursday, three weeks earlier than planned.

84th Street between Amber Hill and Dunrovin roads was closed April 19 as workers widened the stretch to accommodate a raised center median on both sides of the railroad crossing. Sidewalks were also revamped to meet American with Disabilities Act standards.

The improvements were aimed at lessening the inconvenience for drivers accessing Moore Middle School, which is just south of the railroad crossing at 84th and Yankee Woods Drive. 

The project was originally scheduled to be completed by May 21, according to the city's roads department.

SAC Museum to offer free admission, special programs Saturday
South 84th Street to close for four weeks, forcing detour to Moore Middle School
Additional section of Saltillo Road closing for South Beltway work
Public invited to learn about proposed improvements to South Salt Creek Neighborhood
Roads and streets logo 2020
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Excitement, fear as NJ students return to school

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Education reporter/Night content coordinator

Zach Hammack, a 2014 UNL graduate, has always called Lincoln home. He previously worked as a copy editor at the Journal Star and was a reporting intern in 2017. Now, he covers students, teachers and schools as the newspaper’s K-12 reporter.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News