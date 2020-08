Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

A mile-long stretch of the Rock Island Trail — between Nebraska 2 and Old Cheney Road — will temporarily close next week so city crews can make street and curb ramp repairs at the Essex Drive crossing.

The trail will close Monday and should reopen by Aug. 21. The city is recommending users take the Tierra Williamsburg Trail to Old Cheney, then Old Cheney to return to the Rock Island near South 16th Street.