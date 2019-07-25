{{featured_button_text}}

Normal Boulevard, between South 56th to South 70th streets, will be closed Sunday, from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. for the Cornhusker State Games triathlon and road race.

Additional closures for the event include southbound South 70th Street between Normal and Pioneers boulevards; westbound Pioneers Boulevard between South 70th and South 56th streets; and northbound South 56th Street between Pioneers and Normal boulevards.

The park will remain open, but North Shore Drive will be closed until 10:30 a.m., and many trails will be used for the events. 

