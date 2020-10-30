Streets closed Sunday for half-marathon

People can expect closed streets throughout Lincoln on Sunday for the Good Life Halfsy half-marathon, according to the Lincoln Transportation and Utilities Department.

The half-marathon will start at Seacrest Field at 8 a.m. and end at the Railyard with about 3,000 in-person and virtual runners. The public is advised to plan ahead for traffic delays and police will be controlling intersections along the race route.

Sunday street closures are:

* Antelope Valley Trail will be closed from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. from Randolph to Court streets.

* Southbound 70th Street will be closed from 7:45 a.m. to 11 a.m. from O Street to Pioneers Boulevard.

* Southbound 56th, 48th and 40th streets will be closed at Normal Boulevard from approximately 8:30 a.m. to noon.

* 70th Street from Wedgewood Drive to Pioneers Boulevard will be closed from 7:45 to 10:45 a.m.

* All lanes of Normal Boulevard from 70th to 56th streets will be closed from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.

* One westbound lane of Normal Boulevard and Capitol Parkway will be closed from 56th to Randolph streets from 8:15 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.