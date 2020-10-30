Streets closed Sunday for half-marathon

People can expect closed streets throughout Lincoln on Sunday for the Good Life Halfsy half-marathon, according to the Lincoln Transportation and Utilities Department.
The half-marathon will start at Seacrest Field at 8 a.m. and end at the Railyard with about 3,000 in-person and virtual runners. The public is advised to plan ahead for traffic delays and police will be controlling intersections along the race route.
Sunday street closures are:
* Antelope Valley Trail will be closed from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. from Randolph to Court streets.
* Southbound 70th Street will be closed from 7:45 a.m. to 11 a.m. from O Street to Pioneers Boulevard.
* Southbound 56th, 48th and 40th streets will be closed at Normal Boulevard from approximately 8:30 a.m. to noon.
* 70th Street from Wedgewood Drive to Pioneers Boulevard will be closed from 7:45 to 10:45 a.m.
* All lanes of Normal Boulevard from 70th to 56th streets will be closed from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.
* One westbound lane of Normal Boulevard and Capitol Parkway will be closed from 56th to Randolph streets from 8:15 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
* Transformation Drive, North 19th and Court streets in Innovation Campus will have reduced lanes from 8:45 a.m. to 1 p.m.
* Some streets in the North Bottoms will be partially closed, and parked vehicles may be towed. Parking will not be allowed on New Hampshire Street from Sixth to 14th streets from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
* Canopy Street from R to O streets will be closed from 5 a.m. to 3 p.m.
* The Arena festival lot and Haymarket Park lot will be available for parking, but some streets in the area will be closed from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Northbound and southbound drivers are encouraged to use 84th and 27th streets, and eastbound and westbound drivers are encouraged to use O Street and Pioneers Boulevard to bypass the course.
The route and pandemic protocols are available at goodlifehalfsy.com.
