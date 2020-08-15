Street closures begin Monday for railroad repairs

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Railroad crossing repairs will temporarily close several streets throughout the coming week, according to the Lincoln Transportation and Utilities Department.

South Street at South Third Street is scheduled to be closed from Monday at 7 a.m. to Tuesday at 7 p.m. The detour route is Park Boulevard to Van Dorn Street, then Folsom Bypass to South Street.

Just south of Yankee Hill Road, South 14th Street will be closed starting Tuesday until Thursday at 7 p.m. The detour route is Yankee Hill Road to South 27th Street to Saltillo Road.

Starting Thursday, Park Boulevard at South Fourth Street will close until Friday at 7 p.m. The southbound detour route is South Street to South Ninth Street to Van Dorn Street, and the northbound detour is Van Dorn Street to South 10th Street to South Street.

Burlington Northern Santa Fe has tentatively scheduled additional railroad crossing repairs in southeast Lincoln from Aug. 31 to Sept. 4.

Travelers are encouraged to follow the detour or seek an alternate route. No through traffic will be allowed during these repairs.

