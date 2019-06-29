Project location, type of work, date work began or will begin, scheduled reopening:
Ninth, P-Q, southbound lane, utility work, July 2, July 2.
10th, N-O, northbound lane, utility work, July 1, July 1.
10th and Q, northbound lane, utility work, July 1, July 3.
11th, P to Q, lanes, building construction, Aug 2017, Aug 23.
12th and O, lanes, utility construction, June 26, July 10.
13th and O, lanes, paving project, May 13, June 25.
14th, Alvo to Humphrey, north- and southbound lanes, trail construction, June 3, July 12.
27th, Knox to Old Dairy, northbound lanes, paving project, April 15, Aug. 16.
48th, Adams to Knox, northbound lane, utility work, June 24, July 12.
56th, Fletcher to Morton, northbound lane, utility work, June 24, July 3,
56th, Nebraska 2 to Shady Creek, northbound lane, traffic signal work, June 24, July 5.
56th, Myrtle to Normal, southbound lane, paving project, June 25, July 1.
70th, Holdrege to Lexington, northbound lane, construction, June 24, July 3.
84th and Havelock, north- and southbound lanes, traffic signal work, June 21, July 31.
84th, Cherrywood to O, northbound lane, paving project, June 24, July 19.
Cornhusker, 33rd to 44th, eastbound lane, paving project, June 24, June 28.
South Cotner, South 48th to A, southwest lane, storm sewer, July 1, July 3.
Fletcher, 56th to 60th, bridge installation, Feb. 11, July 29.
Fletcher, Nebraska 34 to Northwest First, paving project, July 2, July 2.
Havelock, 73rd to 84th, paving project, Nov. 5, July 31.
Havelock, 84th to 98th, paving project, Dec. 19, July 31.
K, 14th to 18th, eastbound lanes, utility work, May 6, July 9.
M, 14th to Centennial Mall, eastbound lane, paving project, June 28, July 3.
O, Ninth to 10th, westbound lane, utility work, July 1, July 1.
Pine Lake, 61st to 66th, paving project, March 18, Nov. 30.
Pine Lake, 70th to Nebraska 2, paving project, March 5, Nov. 30.
Q, 11th to 12th, westbound lanes, building construction, May 29, June 2020.
Rokeby, 70th to 84th, paving project, Sept. 2018, Sept. 15.
Superior, 27th to 33rd, eastbound lane, utility work, July 1, July 26.
Vine, 40th to 45th, westbound lane, utility work, June 24, July 5.
Independence Day closings
Sun Valley, Charleston to Cornhusker, southbound lanes, Uncle Sam Jam, July 3, July 3.
Sun Valley; Line Drive to O, northbound lanes, Uncle Sam Jam, July 3, July 3.
To find all street closings, go to lincoln.ne.gov and type "street closures" into the search.