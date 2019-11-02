Project location, type of work, date work began or will begin, scheduled reopening:
Ninth, M to N, lane, utility work, Nov. 4, Jan. 8.
10th overpass, Charleston to T, bridge maintenance, Nov. 5, Nov. 5.
10th, Charleston to Military, road race, Nov. 3, Nov. 3.
13th, Burnham to Nebraska 2, northbound lane, paving project, Oct. 29, Nov. 6.
27th, F to Randolph, southbound lane, steel erection, Nov. 9, Nov. 9.
27th, Fairfield to Knox, lanes, bridge maintenance, Nov. 6, Nov. 6.
27th, Sewell to South, southbound lane, utility work, Oct. 29, Nov. 4.
56th, Fletcher to Morton, northbound lane, utility work, June 24, Nov. 29.
56th, Vine to X, northbound lane, utility work, Sept. 18, Nov. 8.
70th, Lincolnshire to Old Post, southbound lane, paving project, Oct. 28, Nov. 8.
70th, Pioneers to Van Dorn, road race, Nov. 3, Nov. 3.
70th, Van Dorn to Wedgewood, road race, southbound lane, Nov. 3, Nov. 3.
84th and Old Cheney, southbound lane, utility work, Oct. 28, Nov. 8.
91st and Andermatt, southbound lane, paving project, Oct. 21, Nov. 4.
Charleston, Fourth to Seventh, road race, Nov. 3, Nov. 3.
Cotner, 48th to Franklin, utility work, Aug. 8, Nov. 29.
Fletcher, 56th to 60th, bridge installation, Feb. 11, Nov. 29.
K, 14th to 21st, Veteran's Day Parade, Nov. 9, Nov. 9.
N, 21st to Antelope Valley Parkway, utility work, Oct. 31, Nov. 6.
Normal, 56th to J, westbound lane, road race, Nov. 3, Nov. 3.
Normal, 56th to Van Dorn, road race, Nov. 3, Nov. 3.
Pine Lake, 61st to 66th, paving project, March 18, Dec. 20.
Pine Lake, 70th to Nebraska 2, paving project, March 5, Nov. 30.
Q, 11th to 12th, building construction, Nov. 4, Nov. 15.
Saltillo, 25th to 27th, days, utility work, Nov. 5, Nov. 15.
South, Southwest Fifth to Southwest Sixth, utility work, Nov. 7, Nov. 15.
Superior, 14th to 27th, eastbound lanes, utility work, Oct. 9, Nov. 8.
Van Dorn, 76th to 79th, westbound lane, paving project, Nov. 5, Nov. 15.
To find all street closings, go to lincoln.ne.gov and type "street closures" into the search.