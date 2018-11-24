Project location, type of work, date work began or will begin, scheduled reopening:
Ninth, M to N, turning lane, utility work, Sept. 4, Dec. 31.
Ninth, P to Q, southbound lane, manhole repair, Nov. 27, Nov. 27.
10th, G to O, lanes, utility work, Aug. 20, Dec. 31.
11th, M to O, lanes, utility work, Nov. 5, Dec. 31.
11th, P to Q, lanes, including bike lanes, building construction, Aug. 2017, Nov. 30.
11th, L to O, southbound lane, utility work, Nov. 1, Dec. 31.
11th, O to P, southbound lanes, utility work, Sept. 11, Dec. 31.
Northwest 12th, Highlands to Isaac, paving project, Nov. 19, Nov. 26.
14th, L to M, northbound lane, utility work, Oct. 31, Nov. 28.
27th and Apple, southbound lane, manhole repair, Nov. 26, Nov. 30.
27th and Ryons, southbound lane, utility work, Nov. 28, Nov. 28.
Southwest 40th, F to O, northbound lane, street light work, Nov. 8, Nov. 30.
70th and Pine Lake, paving project, Sept. 22, Nov. 28.
70th, Nebraska 2 to Pioneers, southbound lane, utility work, Nov. 26, Nov. 30.
84th, Fremont to Havelock, northbound lane, utility work, Sept. 25, Nov. 30.
84th, Mandarin to Pioneers, north and southbound lanes, utility work, Nov. 14, Nov. 30.
84th, Old Cheney to Pioneers, northbound lane, utility work, Nov. 26, Nov. 30.
A, 500 feet west of Normal, east and westbound lanes, utility work, Nov. 19, Nov. 30.
Coddington, Calvert to 150 feet north, northbound lane, utility work, Nov. 28, Nov. 28.
Fletcher, Northwest First to Nebraska 34, westbound lane, paving project, Sept. 4, Nov. 30.
Havelock, 73rd to 84th, paving project, Nov. 5, July 2019.
Holdrege, 56th to Cotner, utility work, Nov. 5, Nov. 30.
L, 10th to 11th, westbound lanes, utility work, Aug. 20, Dec. 31.
L, 11th to 13th, westbound lanes, utility work, Nov. 7, Dec. 31.
M, 10th to 11th, eastbound lanes, utility work, Oct. 22, Dec. 31.
N, 10th to 12th, westbound lane, utility work, Aug. 20, Dec. 31.
Nebraska 34, quarter-mile west to Fletcher, southbound lane, paving project, Nov. 20, Nov. 30.
O, 47th to 49th, westbound lane, drive construction, Nov. 19, Nov. 30.
P, 10th to 11th, westbound lane, utility work, Oct. 3, Dec. 31.
Pine Lake, 56th to Nebraska 2, paving project, March 5, Dec. 1.
Q, 11th to 12th, westbound lanes, utility work, Oct. 15, Dec. 31.
Rokeby, 27th to 40th, paving project, Sept. 13, Nov. 30.
Rokeby, 70th to 84th, paving project, Sept. 24, Sept. 2019.
To find all street closings, go to lincoln.ne.gov and type "street closures" into the search.