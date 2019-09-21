Project location, type of work, date work began or will begin, scheduled reopening:
27th and South, eastbound lanes, paving project, Sept. 23, Oct. 3.
27th, Corhusker to Fairfield, southbound lanes, paving project, Sept. 16, Sept. 25.
27th, Cather to Cornhusker, northbound lanes, paving project, Sept. 17, Sept. 25.
27th, Holdrege to W, northbound lanes, utility work, Sept 19, Sept. 27.
27th, S to Vine, northbound lanes, street light repair, Sept. 23, Sept. 23.
27th, Sheridan to Van Dorn, southbound lanes, paving project, Sept. 23, Sept. 27.
48th and Vine, southbound lanes, paving project, Sept. 23, Sept. 23.
48th, Cotner to Sumner, northbound lanes, utility work, Sept. 16, Sept. 27.
56th, Edgewood to Nebraska 2, north and southbound lanes, traffic signal work, July 22, Nov. 1.
56th, Fletcher to Morton, northbound lanes, utility work, June 24, Sept. 27.
56th, J to L, southbound lanes, utility work, Sept. 26, Sept. 26.
56th, Vine to X, northbound lanes, utility work, Sept. 18, Oct. 18.
70th, Lilee to Saltillo, paving project, Sept. 3, Sept. 25.
84th and Havelock, southbound lanes, paving project, Aug. 26, Sept. 27
Adams and Dorothy, eastbound lanes, paving project, Sept. 23, Sept. 27.
Cotner, 48th to Franklin, utility work, Aug. 8, Oct. 25.
Cotner, 69th to 70th, paving project, Sept. 25, Oct. 2.
Fletcher, 56th to 60th, bridge installation, Feb. 11, Oct. 4.
Folsom, Prospector Place to South, paving project, Sept. 25, Oct. 4.
Pine Lake, 61st to 66th, paving project, March 18, Nov. 30.
Pine Lake, 70th to Nebraska, paving project, March 5, Nov. 30.
Q, 11th to 12th, westbound lanes, building construction, May 29, June 2020.
Rokeby, 70th to 84th, paving project, September 2018, Oct. 11.
South, 35th to 36th, eastbound lane, utility work, Sept. 24, Sept. 24.
To find all street closings, go to lincoln.ne.gov and type "street closures" into the search.