Project location, type of work, date work began or will begin, scheduled reopening:
10th and Q, northbound lane, utility work, July 15, July 19.
11th, P to Q, lanes, building construction, Aug 2017, Aug. 23.
14th, Alvo to Humphrey, north and southbound lanes, trail construction, June 3, July 19.
27th, Fairfield to Old Dairy, southbound lane, paving project, July 16, Aug. 13.
27th, Knox to Old Dairy, north and southbound lanes, paving project, April 15, Aug. 16.
27th, Vine to T, southbound lane, utility work, July 15, July 24.
40th, Apple to W, southbound lane, April 8, July 19.
40th, Eagle Ridge to Pine Lake, northbound lane, paving project, July 8, July 19.
40th, F to Randolph, utility work, July 15, July 19.
48th, Adams to Knox, northbound lanes, utility work, June 24, July 19.
Northwest 48th, U.S. 34 to West Mathis, lanes, paving project, July 8, Aug. 2.
56th, Fletcher to Morton, northbound lane, utility work, June 24, July 19.
56th, Nebraska 2 to Shady Creek, north and southbound lanes, traffic signal work, June 24, July 19.
56th, Leighton to Walker, northbound lane, utility work, July 15, July 19.
84th and Havelock, north and southbound lanes, traffic signal work, June 21, July 31.
84th, Cherrywood to O, southbound lane, paving project, July 15, July 17.
84th, Kathy to Pioneers, northbound lane, paving project, July 15, July 29.
South Cotner, 48th to Franklin, utility work, July 15, Aug 23.
Fletcher, 56th to 60th, bridge installation, Feb. 11, July 29.
Havelock, 73rd to 84th, paving project, Nov. 5, July 31.
Havelock, 84th to 98th, paving project, Dec. 19, July 31.
K, 14th to 18th, eastbound lanes, utility work, May 6, July 26.
O, 11th to 12th, eastbound lane, utility work, July 12, July 17.
Pine Lake, 61st to 66th, paving project, March 18, Nov. 30.
Pine Lake, 70th to Nebraska 2, paving project, March 5, Nov. 30.
Pioneers Boulevard, 70th to Nebraska 2, utility work, July 15, July 19.
Q, 11th to 12th, westbound lanes, building construction, May 29, June 2020.
R, 48th to 60th, eastbound lanes, paving project, July 15, July 19.
Rokeby, 70th to 84th, paving project, September 2018, Sept. 15.
Sheridan, 31st to 33rd, trail repair, July 15, July 17.
Superior, 40th to 52nd, eastbound lane, bike path construction, July 15, July 19.
Vine, 22nd to 23rd, westbound lane, utility work, June 10, July 17.
Vine, 40th to 45th, westbound lane, utility work, June 24, July 17.
To find all street closings, go to lincoln.ne.gov and type "street closures" into the search.