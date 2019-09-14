Project location, type of work, date work began or will begin, scheduled reopening:
27th and Fairfield, southbound lane, paving project, Sept. 17, Sept. 20.
27th and Knox, northbound lane, paving project, Sept. 17, Sept. 20.
27th, Pine Lake to Porter Ridge, northbound lane, utility work, Sept. 11, Sept. 20.
33rd, Hitchcock to Potter, northbound lane, utility work, Sept. 12, Sept. 20.
48th, Cotner to Sumner, northbound lanes, utility work, Sept. 16, Sept. 27.
56th, Edgewood to Nebraska 2, north and southbound lanes, traffic signal work, July 22, Nov. 11.
56th, Fletcher to Morton, northbound lane, utility work, June 24, Sept. 20.
56th, Vine to X, northbound lane, utility work, Sept. 18, Oct. 18.
70th, Lilee to Saltillo, paving project, Sept. 3, Sept. 18.
84th and Havelock, right-turn lanes, paving project, Aug. 26, Sept. 20.
A, 94th to 98th, sanitary sewer project, Aug. 14, Sept. 20.
A, 94th to Smoky Hill, utility work, July 24, Sept. 27.
Cornhusker, 33rd to 48th, westbound lane, paving project, Sept. 3, Sept. 20.
Cotner, 48th to Franklin, utility work, Aug. 8, Oct. 25.
Fletcher, 56th to 60th, bridge installation, Feb. 11, Sept. 20.
N, 20th to 21st, crane lifting, Sept. 21, Sept. 21.
P, 13th to 16th, Lincoln Arts Festival, Sept. 20, Sept. 22.
Pine Lake, 61st to 66th, paving project, March 18, Nov. 30.
Pine Lake, 70th to Nebraska, paving project, March 5, Nov. 30.
Q, 11th to 12th, westbound lanes, building construction, May 29, June 2020.
Rokeby, 70th to 84th, paving project, September 2018, Oct. 11.
South, 35th to 37th, westbound lanes, utility work, Aug. 27, Sept. 18.
State Fair Park, Cornhusker to Theresa, southbound lane, paving project, Sept. 16, Sept. 25.
Van Dorn, Coddington to Folsom, paving project, Sept. 9, Sept. 20.
To find all street closings, go to lincoln.ne.gov and type "street closures" into the search.