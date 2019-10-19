Project location, type of work, date work began or will begin, scheduled reopening:
Ninth, F to G, lane, utility work, Oct. 16, Oct. 25.
17th, M to N, lane, crane lifting, Oct. 21, Oct. 22.
40th, Leesburg to north of Pine Lake, southbound lane, landscaping, Sept. 30, Oct. 25.
48th, Cotner to Sumner, northbound lane, utility work, Sept. 16, Nov. 29.
56th, Edgewood to Nebraska 2, north and southbound lanes, traffic signal work, July 22, Nov. 1.
56th, Fletcher to Morton, northbound lane, utility work, June 24, Oct. 31.
56th, Madison to St. Paul, northbound lane, utility work, Sept. 30, Oct. 25.
56th, Vine to X, northbound lane, utility work, Sept. 18, Nov. 8.
91st and Andermatt, southbound lane, paving project, Oct. 21, Nov. 4.
Cotner, 48th to Franklin, utility work, Aug. 8, Nov. 29.
Fletcher, 56th to 60th, bridge installation, Feb. 11, Oct. 31.
N, 21st to Antelope Valley, westbound lane, utility work, Oct. 21, Oct. 22.
Pine Lake, 61st to 66th, paving project, March 18, Nov. 30.
Pine Lake, 70th to Nebraska 2, paving project, March 5, Nov. 30.
Q, 11th to 12th, lanes, building construction, May 29, Nov. 2.
Superior, 14th to 27th, eastbound lanes, utility work, Oct. 9, Nov. 8.
Van Dorn, Ninth to Park, eastbound lane, paving project, Oct. 14, Oct. 22.
Van Dorn, 84th to 98th, utility work, Oct. 21, Oct. 25.
To find all street closings, go to lincoln.ne.gov and type "street closures" into the search.