Project location, type of work, date work began or will begin, scheduled reopening:
14th, Fletcher/Turtle Creek to Morton, southbound lanes, paving project, Aug. 14, Sept. 17.
27th, Cornhusker to Fairfield, southbound lane, paving project, Aug. 7, Sept. 13.
27th, Fairfield to Old Dairy, southbound lane, paving project, July 16, Sept. 13.
27th, Sheridan to South, southbound lane, paving project, Sept. 9, Sept. 19.
33rd and Yankee Hill, east and westbound lanes, traffic signal work, July 29, Sept. 16.
48th, Cotner to Sumner, northbound lanes, utility work, Sept. 9, Sept. 20.
56th, Edgewood to Nebraska 2, north and southbound lanes, traffic signal work, July 22, Sept. 11.
56th, Fletcher to Morton, northbound lane, utility work, June 24, Sept. 20.
70th, Lilee to Saltillo, paving project, Sept. 3, Sept. 13.
84th and Havelock, right-turn lanes, paving project, Aug. 26, Sept. 20.
A, 94th to 98th, sanitary sewer project, Aug. 14, Sept. 27.
A, 94th to Smoky Hill, utility work, July 24, Sept. 27.
Adams, 41st to 42nd, utility work, Sept. 11, Sept. 11.
Cornhusker, 33rd to 48th, westbound lane, paving project, Sept. 3, Sept. 13.
Cotner, 48th to Franklin, utility work, Aug. 8, Sept. 25.
Fletcher, 56th to 60th, bridge installation, Feb. 11, Sept. 20.
Pine Lake, 20th to Helen Witt, eastbound lane, paving project, Aug. 27, Sept. 16.
Pine Lake, 61st to 66th, paving, March 18, Nov. 30.
Pine Lake, 70th to Nebraska 2, paving project, March 5, Nov. 30.
Q, 11th to 12th, westbound lanes, building construction, May 29, June 2020.
Rokeby, 70th to 84th, paving project, September 2018, Oct. 11.
South, 35th to 37th, east and westbound lanes, utility work, Aug. 27, Sept. 13.
West Van Dorn, Coddington to Folsom, paving project, Sept. 9, Sept. 20.
To find all street closings, go to lincoln.ne.gov and type "street closures" into the search.