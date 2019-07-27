Project location, type of work, date work began or will begin, scheduled reopening:
11th, P to Q, lanes, building construction, August 2017, Aug. 23.
14th, Alvo to Humphrey, north and southbound lanes, trail construction, June 3, Aug 2.
27th, F to Randolph, southbound lane, utility work, July 29, Aug. 3.
27th, Fairfield to Old Dairy, southbound lane, paving project, July 16, Aug. 13.
27th, Nebraska 2 to Picadilly Court, railroad crossing repair, Aug. 1, Aug. 16.
27th, Knox to Old Dairy, north and southbound lanes, paving project, April 15, Aug. 16.
27th, Superior to King Lane, southbound lane, utility work, July 19, Aug. 2.
33rd and Yankee Hill, east and westbound lanes, utility work, July 29, Sept. 16.
40th, Apple to W, southbound lane, April 8, Aug. 2.
40th, Pine Lake to Pinewood, northbound lane, paving project, July 19, July 31.
48th and Nebraska 2, railroad crossing repair, July 29, July 31.
48th, Adams to Knox, northbound lanes, utility work, June 24, Aug. 2.
Northwest 48th, U.S. 34 to West Mathis, paving project, July 8, Aug. 2.
56th, Fletcher to Morton, northbound lane, utility work, June 24, Aug. 9.
56th, Edgewood to Nebraska 2, north and southbound lanes, traffic signal work, July 22, Aug. 2.
84th and Havelock, north and southbound lanes, traffic signal work, June 21, July 31.
84th, Kathy to Pioneers, northbound lane, paving project, July 15, July 29.
A, 94th to Smokey Hill, utility work, July 24, Sept. 6.
Adams at North 49th, westbound lane, utility work, July 11, Aug. 2.
Cornhusker at 33rd, east and westbound lanes, utility work, July 29, July 29.
Cornhusker, 61st to 63nd, westbound lane, railroad track repair, July 31, July 31.
South Cotner, 48th to Franklin, utility work, July 15, Aug 23.
Fletcher, 56th to 60th, bridge installation, Feb. 11, Aug. 30.
Havelock, 73rd to 84th, paving project, Nov. 5, July 31.
Havelock, 84th to 98th, paving project, Dec. 19, July 31.
Nebraska 2, Arapahoe to Calvert, paving project, July 29, July 31.
K, 14th to 18th, eastbound lanes, utility work, May 6, Aug. 3.
O, 12th to 13th, westbound lane, utility work, July 29, July 29.
O, 20th to 21st, westbound lane, utility work, July 23, July 29.
West O, Northwest 48th to Northwest 51st, eastbound lane, paving project, July 29, Aug. 7.
Pine Lake, 61st to 66th, paving project, March 18, Nov. 30.
Pine Lake, 70th to Nebraska 2, paving project, March 5, Nov. 30.
Q, 11th to 12th, westbound lanes, building construction, May 29, June 2020.
R, 48th to 60th, eastbound lanes, paving project, July 22, Aug. 2.
Rokeby, 70th to 84th, paving project, September 2018, Sept. 15.
Vine, 22nd to 23rd, westbound lane, paving project, June 10, July 31.
Vine, 40th to 45th, westbound lane, utility work, June 24, Aug 2.
