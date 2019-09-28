Project location, type of work, date work began or will begin, scheduled reopening:
27th and Old Cheney, north and southbound lanes, paving project, Sept. 30, Oct. 15.
27th, Sheridan to Van Dorn, northbound lane, paving project, Sept. 30, Oct. 4.
40th, Leesburg to 300 feet north of Pine Lake Road, southbound lane, landscaping, Sept. 30, Oct. 9.
40th, Sumner to Washington, southbound lane, utility work, Oct. 1, Oct. 2.
48th, O to R, southbound lane, utility work, Sept. 30, Oct. 2.
48th, Cotner to Sumner, northbound lanes, utility work, Sept. 16, Oct. 15.
56th, Edgewood to Nebraska 2, north and southbound lanes, traffic signal work, July 22, Nov. 1.
56th, Fletcher to Morton, northbound lanes, utility work, June 24, Oct. 15.
56th, Madison to St. Paul, northbound lane, utility work, Sept. 30, Oct. 7.
56th, Vine to X, northbound lanes, utility work, Sept. 18, Oct. 18.
Adams and Dorothy, eastbound lanes, paving, Sept. 30, Oct. 4.
Cotner, 48th to Franklin, utility work, Aug. 8, Oct. 25.
Cotner, 69th to 70th, eastbound lane, paving project, Sept. 25, Oct. 2.
Custer, Northwest Gary to Northwest 12th, Sept. 30, Sept. 30.
Fletcher, 56th to 60th, bridge installation, Feb. 11, Oct. 4.
Folsom, Prospect to South, paving project, Sept. 25, Oct. 4.
Pine Lake, 61st to 66th, paving project, March 18, Nov. 30.
Pine Lake, 70th to Nebraska 2, paving project, March 5, Nov. 30.
Q, 11th to 12th, westbound lanes, building construction, May 29, June 2020.
Rokeby, 70th to 84th, paving project, Sept. 24, Oct. 11.
South at 27th, eastbound lanes, paving project, Sept. 23, Oct. 3.
Superior, 14th to 27th, eastbound lane, utility work, Oct. 1, Oct. 2.
Superior, 27th to Bair, eastbound lane, sidewalk repair, Sept. 30, Oct. 2.
