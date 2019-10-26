Project location, type of work, date work began or will begin, scheduled reopening:
Eighth, Q to R, sign removal, Oct. 28, Oct. 28.
10th, Charleston to Military, Good Life Halfsy road race, Nov. 3, Nov. 3.
13th, Burnham to Nebraska 2, northbound lane, paving project, Oct. 29, Nov. 6.
13th, K to L, southbound lane, crane lifting, Oct. 28, Oct. 28.
17th, L to M, northbound lane, utility work, Oct. 23, Oct. 29.
27th, Calvert to Woodsdale, southbound lane, paving project, Oct. 28, Nov. 1.
27th, Sewell to South, southbound lane, utility work, Oct. 29, Nov. 4.
48th, Cotner to Sumner, northbound lanes, utility work, Sept. 16, Nov. 29.
48th and Van Dorn, northbound lane, utility work, Oct. 29, Oct. 29.
56th, Edgewood to Nebraska 2, north and southbound lanes, traffic signal work, July 22, Nov. 1.
56th, Fletcher to Morton, northbound lane, utility work, June 24, Oct. 31.
56th, Vine to X, northbound lane, utility work, Sept. 18, Nov. 8.
70th and South, north and westbound lanes, traffic connectivity, Oct. 28, Oct. 29.
70th, Pioneers to Van Dorn, Good Life Halfsy road race, Nov. 3, Nov. 3.
70th, Van Dorn to Wedgewood, Good Life Halfsy road race, southbound lane, Nov. 3, Nov. 3.
84th and Old Cheney, southbound, utility work, Oct. 28, Nov. 8.
91st and Andermatt, southbound lane, paving project, Oct. 21, Nov. 4.
Charleston, Fourth to Seventh, Good Life Halfsy road race, Nov. 3, Nov. 3.
Cotner, 48th to Franklin, utility work, Aug. 8, Nov. 29.
Fletcher, 56th to 60th, bridge installation, Feb. 11, Nov. 29.
Normal, 56th to J, Good Life Halfsy road race, westbound lane, Nov. 3, Nov. 3.
Normal, 56th to Van Dorn, Good Life Halfsy road race, Nov. 3, Nov. 3.
Pine Lake, 61st to 66th, paving project, March 18, Nov. 30.
Pine Lake, 70th to Nebraska 2, paving project, March 5, Nov. 30.
Q, Eighth to Ninth, westbound lane, sign removal, Oct. 28, Oct. 28.
Q, 11th to 12th, lanes, building construction, May 29, Nov. 3.
South, Southwest Fifth to Southwest Sixth, utility work, Oct. 31, Nov. 8.
Superior, 14th to 27th, eastbound lanes, utility work, Oct. 9, Nov. 8.
To find all street closings, go to lincoln.ne.gov and type "street closures" into the search.