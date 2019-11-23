Project location, type of work, date work began or will begin, scheduled reopening:
17th at Washington, northbound lanes, pedestrian improvements, Nov. 19, Dec. 21.
48th, High to Sherman, southbound and center lanes, utility work, Nov. 26, Nov. 27.
48th, R to Vine, northbound lane, utility work, Nov. 22, Dec. 6.
70th, Lincolnshire to Old Post, southbound lane, paving project, Oct. 28, Nov. 27.
Cotner and Holdrege, utility work, Nov. 26, Nov. 28.
Pine Lake, 61st to 66th, paving project, March 18, Dec. 20.
Pine Lake, 70th to Nebraska 2, paving project, March 5, Nov. 30.
Q, 11th to 12th, building construction, Nov. 14, Nov. 2020.
South, Southwest Fifth to Southwest Sixth, utility work, Nov. 7, Nov. 27.
Superior, 21st to 27th, eastbound lanes, utility work, Nov. 25, Dec. 20.
To find all street closings, go to lincoln.ne.gov and type "street closures" into the search.