Project location, type of work, date work began or will begin, scheduled reopening:
27th at Old Cheney, north and southbound lanes, paving project, Sept. 30, Oct. 15.
27th, Fairfield to Old Dairy, southbound lane, sidewalk repair, Oct. 7, Oct. 7.
27th, Old Dairy to Ticonderoga, southbound lane, sidewalk repair, Oct. 7, Oct. 7.
27th, Sheridan to Van Dorn, northbound lane, paving project, Sept. 30, Oct. 11.
40th, Leesburg to 300 feet north of Pine Lake, southbound lane, landscape maintenance, Sept. 30, Oct. 9.
48th, A to Cotner, northbound lane, bus stop installation, Oct. 7, Oct. 8.
48th, Antelope Creek to Van Dorn, north and southbound lanes, bus stop installation, Oct. 8, Oct. 8.
48th, Bancroft to Stockwell, northbound lane, bus stop installation, Oct. 8, Oct. 8.
48th, Cotner to Sumner, northbound lanes, water main installation, Sept. 16, Oct. 15.
56th, Edgewood to Nebraska 2, north and southbound lanes, traffic signal work, July 22, Nov. 1.
56th, Fletcher to Morton, northbound lanes, utility work, June 24, Oct. 15.
56th, Lillibridge to Normal, north and southbound lanes, fiber installation, Oct. 3, Oct. 9.
56th, Madison to St. Paul, northbound lane, utility work, Sept. 30, Oct. 8.
56th, Vine to X, northbound lane, utility work, Sept. 18, Oct. 18.
You have free articles remaining.
84th at Havelock, southbound lane, utility work, Oct. 7, Oct. 18.
A, Gramercy to Kingston, westbound lane, bus stop installation, Oct. 7, Oct. 7.
Cornhusker, 11th to 14th, westbound lane, paving project, Oct. 7, Oct. 16.
Cotner, 48th to Franklin, utility work, Aug. 8, Oct. 25.
Cotner, 69th to 70th, eastbound lane, paving project, Sept. 25, Oct. 9.
Fletcher, 56th to 60th, bridge installation, Feb. 11, Oct. 15.
Folsom, West A to Washington, northbound lane, utility work, Oct. 3, Oct. 11.
Pine Lake, 61st to 66th, paving project, March 18, Nov. 30.
Pine Lake, 70th to Nebraska 2, paving project, March 5, Nov. 30.
Q, 11th to 12th, westbound lanes, building construction, May 29, June 2020.
Rokeby, 70th to 84th, paving project, Sept. 24, Oct. 11.
South, 47th to 48th, westbound lane, bus stop installation, Oct. 7, Oct. 7.
South, 52nd to 53rd, eastbound lane, bus stop installation, Oct. 9, Oct. 9.
South, 53rd to 56th, eastbound lane, bus stop installation, Oct. 9, Oct. 9.
To find all street closings, go to lincoln.ne.gov and type "street closures" into the search.