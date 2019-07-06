Project location, type of work, date work began or will begin, scheduled reopening:
10th and Q, northbound lane, utility work, July 1, July 10.
11th, P to Q, lanes, building construction, Aug 2017, Aug. 23.
12th and O, lanes, utility work, June 26, July 12.
14th, Alvo to Humphrey, north and southbound lanes, trail construction, June 3, July 12.
27th, Knox to Old Dairy, north and southbound lanes, paving project, April 15, Aug. 16.
27th, Ryons to Sewell, southbound lane, tree removal, July 11, July 11.
48th and R, southbound lane, paving project, July 8, July 9.
48th and R, northbound lane, paving project, July 10, July 11.
48th, Adams to Knox, northbound lanes, utility work, June 24, July 12.
Northwest 48th, U.S. 34 to West Mathis, lanes, paving project, July 8, Aug. 2.
56th, Fletcher to Morton, northbound lane, utility work, June 24, July 12.
56th, Nebraska 2 to Shady Creek, north and southbound lanes, traffic signal work, June 24, July 19.
84th and Havelock, north and southbound lanes, traffic signal work, June 21, July 31.
84th, Cherrywood to O, northbound lane, paving project, June 24, July 19.
Cornhusker, 44th to 48th, eastbound lane, paving project, July 8, July 12.
Fletcher, 56th to 60th, bridge installation, Feb. 11, July 29.
Havelock, 73rd to 84th, paving project, Nov. 5, July 31.
Havelock, 84th to 98th, paving project, Dec. 19, July 31.
K, 14th to 18th, eastbound lanes, utility work, May 6, July 9.
O, 20th to 32nd, westbound lane, utility work, July 9, July 9.
Pine Lake, 61st to 66th, paving project, March 18, Nov. 30.
Pine Lake, 70th to Nebraska 2, paving project, March 5, Nov. 30.
Q, 11th to 12th, westbound lanes, building construction, May 29, June 2020.
Q, 20th to 22nd, westbound lane, utility work, July 8, July 12.
Rokeby, 70th to 84th, paving project, Sept. 2018, Sept. 15.
Superior, 21st to Industrial, eastbound lane, bike path construction, July 9, July 9.
Superior, 27th to 33rd, eastbound lane, utility work, July 1, July 26.
Vine, 40th to 45th, westbound lane, utility work, June 24, July 12.
To find all street closings, go to lincoln.ne.gov and type "street closures" into the search.