Project location, type of work, date work began or will begin, scheduled reopening:
10th, P to R, northbound lane, skywalk inspections, Nov. 19, Nov. 19.
17th, M to N, northbound lane, roof repair, Nov. 18, Nov. 19.
17th and Washington, northbound lanes, pedestrian improvements, Nov. 19, Dec. 21.
27th, Calvert to Laurel, northbound lanes, utility work, Nov. 18, Nov. 22.
27th, E to Randolph, southbound lane, driveway construction, Nov. 18, Nov. 20.
48th, O to R, northbound lane, paving project, Nov. 18, Nov. 22.
48th, South to Sumner, north and southbound lanes, utility work, Nov. 18, Nov. 19.
56th, Fletcher to Morton, northbound lane, utility work, June 24, Nov. 29.
56th, Vine to X, northbound lane, utility work, Sept. 18, Nov. 13.
70th, Lincolnshire to Old Post, southbound lane, paving project, Oct. 28, Nov. 22.
84th, Fletcher to Havelock, southbound lane, utility work, Nov. 22, Nov. 22.
Antelope Valley, Military to Virginia, northbound lane, light pole repair, Nov. 21, Nov. 21.
Cotner, 48th to Franklin, utility work, Aug. 8, Nov. 29.
Fallbrook, Snowberry to Windflower, westbound lane, utility work, Nov. 18, Nov. 27.
Fletcher, 56th to 60th, bridge installation, Feb. 11, Nov. 29.
O, 12th to 13th, east and westbound lanes, ornamental lighting, Nov. 22., Nov. 24.
P, Ninth to 10th, eastbound lane, ornamental lighting, Nov. 19, Nov. 21.
P, 11th to 12th, eastbound lane, ornamental lighting, Nov. 19, Nov. 21.
Pine Lake, 61st to 66th, paving project, March 18, Dec. 20.
Pine Lake, 70th to Nebraska 2, paving project, March 5, Nov. 30.
Q, 11th to 12th, building construction, Nov. 14, Nov. 2020.
South, Southwest Fifth to Southwest Sixth, utility work, Nov. 7, Nov. 22.
Superior, 14th to 21st, eastbound lanes, utility work, Oct. 9, Nov. 22.
Van Dorn, 76th to 79th, westbound lane, paving project, Nov. 5, Nov. 18.
To find all street closings, go to lincoln.ne.gov and type "street closures" into the search.