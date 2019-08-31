Project location, type of work, date work began or will begin, scheduled reopening:
11th, P to Q, lanes, construction, August 2017, Sept. 6.
14th, Fletcher/Turtle Creek to Morton, southbound lanes, paving, Aug. 14, Sept. 17.
27th and Knox, west lanes, paving, Aug. 26, Sept. 11.
27th, Cornhusker to Fairfield, southbound lane, paving, Aug. 7, Sept. 13.
27th, Fairfield to Old Dairy, southbound lane, paving project, July 16, Sept. 13.
33rd and Yankee Hill, east and westbound lanes, traffic signal work, July 29, Sept. 16.
56th, Edgewood to Nebraska 2, north and southbound lanes, traffic signal work, July 22, Sept. 6.
56th, P to R, southbound lane, utility work, Sept. 3, Sept. 6.
70th, Lilee to Saltillo, paving project, Sept. 3, Sept. 6.
84th and Havelock, right-turn lanes, paving project, Aug. 26, Sept. 6.
A, 94th to 98th, utility work, Aug. 14, Sept. 20.
A, 94th to Smoky Hill, utility work, July 24, Sept. 6.
Cotner, 48th to Franklin, utility work, Aug. 8, Sept. 13.
Fletcher, 56th to 60th, bridge installation, Feb. 11, Sept. 20.
Nebraska 2, 14th to 27th, westbound lane, paving project, Sept. 3, Sept. 6.
Leighton, 51st to 53rd, tree removal, Sept. 3, Sept. 4.
P, 22nd to 23rd, eastbound lane, paving project, Sept. 3, Sept. 3.
Pine Lake, 20th to Helen Witt, eastbound lane, paving project, Aug. 27, Sept. 16.
Pine Lake, 61st to 66th, paving project, March 18, Nov. 30.
Pine Lake, 70th to Nebraska 2, paving project, March 5, Nov. 30.
Q, 11th to 12th, lanes, building construction, May 29, June 2020.
Rokeby, 70th to 84th, paving project, Sept. 2018, Oct. 11.
South, 35th to 37th, east and westbound lanes, utility work, Aug. 27, Sept. 5.
Superior, 21st to 24th, eastbound lane, utility work, Sept. 3, Sept. 3.
