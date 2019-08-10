Project location, type of work, date work began or will begin, scheduled reopening:
First and Fairfield, southbound lane, utility work, Aug. 7, Aug. 16.
11th, P to Q, east lanes, building construction, August 2017, Aug. 23.
14th, Alvo to Humphrey, north and southbound lanes, trail construction, June 3, Aug. 16.
14th, Fletcher and Turtle Creek to Morton, southbound lanes, paving project, Aug. 14, Sept. 17.
16th, R to Vine, UNL move-in, Aug. 15, Aug. 23.
17th, Vine to X, UNL move-in, Aug. 15, Aug. 23.
27th, Cornhusker to Fairfield, southbound lane, paving project, Aug. 7, Sept. 13.
27th, Fairfield to Old Dairy, southbound lane, paving project, July 16, Sept. 13.
27th, Nebraska 2 to Picadilly Court, railroad crossing repair, Aug. 1, Aug. 16.
27th, Knox to Old Dairy, north and southbound lanes, paving project, April 15, Aug. 16.
33rd and Yankee Hill, east and westbound lanes, utility work, July 29, Sept. 16.
40th, Apple to W, southbound lane, utility work, April 8, Aug. 14.
56th, Fletcher to Morton, northbound lane, utility work, June 24, Sept. 1.
56th, Edgewood to Nebraska 2, north and southbound lanes, traffic signal work, July 22, Aug. 16.
84th, College Park to Sunridge Road, northbound lane, paving project, Aug. 6, Aug. 14.
A, 94th to 98th, utility work, Aug. 8, Aug. 15.
A, 94th to Smokey Hill, utility work, July 24, Sept. 6.
Cotner, 48th to Franklin, utility work, Aug. 8, Sept. 13.
Cotner and 48th Street, eastbound lane, utility work, Aug. 14, Aug. 14.
Fletcher, 56th to 60th, bridge installation, Feb. 11, Aug. 30.
Interstate 180, Interstate 80 to R, paving project, Aug. 15, Aug. 16.
L, 17th to Antelope Valley, south lanes, paving project, Aug. 13, Aug. 23.
N, 20th to 21st, utility work, Aug. 5, Aug. 15.
O, 20th to Antelope Valley, eastbound lane, utility work, Aug. 7. Aug. 12.
North Park, West Adams to West Furnas, northbound lane, paving project, Aug. 12, Aug. 23.
Park, South to Van Dorn, southbound lane, utility work, July 30, Aug. 12.
Pine Lake, 61st to 66th, paving project, March 18, Nov. 30.
Pine Lake, 70th to Nebraska 2, paving project, March 5, Nov. 30.
Pioneers, Lucile to Stacy, eastbound lane, paving project, July 29, Aug. 12.
Q, 11th to 12th, westbound lanes, building construction, May 29, June 2020.
Rokeby, 70th to 84th, paving project, Sept. 2018, Sept. 15.
South, 69th to 70th, westbound lane, utility work, Aug. 8, Aug. 14.
Van Dorn, 14th to 16th, eastbound lane, utility work, Aug. 12, Aug. 16.
Yankee Hill, 27th to Wilderness Ridge, eastbound lane, utility work, Aug. 8, Aug. 13.
Yankee Hill, 40th to 56th, eastbound lane, utility work, Aug. 8, Aug. 13.
To find all street closings, go to lincoln.ne.gov and type "street closures" into the search.