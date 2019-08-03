Project location, type of work, date work began or will begin, scheduled reopening:
11th, P to Q, east lanes, building construction, August 2017, Aug. 23.
Northwest 12th, Highlands to Kingbird, southbound lane, paving project, July 29, Aug. 6.
14th, Alvo to Humphrey, north and southbound lanes, trail construction, June 3, Aug 16.
14th, Hartley to Judson, utility work, Aug. 5, Aug. 6.
14th, Hartley to Judson, northbound lane, utility work, Aug. 7, Aug. 12.
27th, F to Randolph, southbound lane, utility work, July 29, Aug. 5.
27th, Cornhusker to Fairfield, southbound lane, paving project, Aug. 7, Sept. 13.
27th, Fairfield to Old Dairy, southbound lane, paving project, July 16, Aug. 7.
27th, Nebraska 2 to Picadilly Court, railroad crossing repair, Aug. 1, Aug. 16.
27th, Knox to Old Dairy, north and southbound lanes, paving project, April 15, Aug. 16.
33rd and Yankee Hill, east and westbound lanes, utility work, July 29, Sept. 16.
40th, Apple to W, southbound lane, utility work, April 8, Aug. 14.
48th, Adams to Knox, northbound lane, utility work, June 24, Aug. 6.
48th, Pawnee to Pioneers, north and southbound lanes, utility work, Aug. 5, Aug. 7.
56th, Fletcher to Morton, northbound lane, utility work, June 24, Aug. 9.
56th, Edgewood to Nebraska 2, north and southbound lanes, traffic signal work, July 22, Aug. 16.
70th and Vine, northbound lane, paving project, Aug. 6, Aug. 8.
84th, College Park to Sunridge Road, northbound lane, paving project, Aug. 6, Aug. 8.
84th, Cherry Hill to O, north turn lanes, utility work, Aug. 5, Aug. 6.
A, 94th to Smokey Hill, utility work, July 24, Sept. 6.
Antelope Valley, Military to Virginia, southbound lane, irrigation repair, Aug. 5, Aug. 6.
Cotner, 60th to 62nd, northbound lane, paving project, Aug. 5, Aug. 9.
Fletcher, 56th to 60th, bridge installation, Feb. 11, Aug. 30.
Nebraska 2, 48th to 56th, paving project, Aug. 5, Aug. 6.
K, 14th to 18th, utility work, May 6, Aug. 9.
N, 20th to 21st, utility work, Aug. 5, Aug. 13.
Normal, 54th to 56th, utility work, Aug. 6, Aug. 7.
Park, South to Van Dorn, southbound, utility work, July 30, Aug. 9.
Pine Lake, 61st to 66th, paving project, March 18, Nov. 30.
Pine Lake, 70th to Nebraska 2, paving project, March 5, Nov. 30.
Pioneer, Lucile to Stacy, eastbound lane, paving project, July 29, Aug. 12.
Q, 11th to 12th, westbound lanes, building construction, May 29, June 2020.
Rokeby, 70th to 84th, paving project, Sept. 2018, Sept. 15.
To find all street closings, go to lincoln.ne.gov and type "street closures" into the search.