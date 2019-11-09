Project location, type of work, date work began or will begin, scheduled reopening:
10th, P to R, northbound lane, skywalk inspections, Nov. 12, Nov. 12.
27th, Calvert to Woodsdale, northbound lane, paving project, Nov. 7, Nov. 15.
56th, Fletcher to Morton, northbound lane, utility work, June 24, Nov. 29.
56th, Vine to X, northbound lane, utility work, Sept. 18, Nov. 13.
70th, Lincolnshire to Old Post, southbound lane, paving project, Oct. 28, Nov. 15.
84th and Old Cheney, southbound lane, utility work, Oct. 28, Nov. 11.
Cotner, 48th to Franklin, utility work, Aug. 8, Nov. 29.
Fletcher, 56th to 60th, bridge installation, Feb. 11, Nov. 29.
N, 21st to Antelope Valley Parkway, utility work, Oct. 31, Nov. 15.
P, Ninth to 10th, lane, soil sampling, Nov. 12, Nov. 12.
Pine Lake, 61st to 66th, paving project, March 18, Dec. 20.
Pine Lake, 70th to Nebraska 2, paving project, March 5, Nov. 30.
Q, 11th to 12th, building construction, Nov. 4, Nov. 15.
Saltillo, 25th to 27th, utility work, Nov. 5, Nov. 15.
South, Southwest Fifth to Southwest Sixth, utility work, Nov. 7, Nov. 15.
Superior, 14th to 21st, eastbound lanes, utility work, Oct. 9, Nov. 22.
Van Dorn, 76th to 79th, westbound lane, paving project, Nov. 5, Nov. 15.
To find all street closings, go to lincoln.ne.gov and type "street closures" into the search.